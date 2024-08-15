Seethakka backs doctors protesting over murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka expressed solidarity with doctors protesting at Gandhi Hospital over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

She visited the hospital on Wednesday and addressed the protesting doctors. She said that the incident was ‘shocking’ and a ‘disgrace’ to society, emphasising the urgent need to address atrocities against women, which she likened to pushing society back to the middle ages.

The Minister said that women, who are considered to be equal to deities, must be respected and protected. She highlighted the importance of instilling these values from a young age, beginning in schools. “We teach everybody that women should be respected, and we cannot ignore those who do wrong,” she said, calling for collective responsibility in ensuring women’s safety.

Ms. Seethakka reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to combating drug menace and protecting women, vowing to implement strict laws and develop long-term plans to prevent such incidents in future.

She added that she would discuss the issues related to women’s safety with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to enhance their safety across the State. She assured that the government would work to ensure women’s safety in workplaces in Telangana.

