ADVERTISEMENT

Seethakka backs doctors protesting over murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Updated - August 15, 2024 10:32 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 09:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister says the incident is ‘shocking’ and a ‘disgrace’ to society, and emphases the urgent need to address atrocities against women, which are akin to pushing society back to the middle ages; calls for collective responsibility in ensuring women’s safety

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association protesting at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday, in solidarity with the medico’s murder in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka expressed solidarity with doctors protesting at Gandhi Hospital over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

She visited the hospital on Wednesday and addressed the protesting doctors. She said that the incident was ‘shocking’ and a ‘disgrace’ to society, emphasising the urgent need to address atrocities against women, which she likened to pushing society back to the middle ages.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder live updates - August 15, 2024

The Minister said that women, who are considered to be equal to deities, must be respected and protected. She highlighted the importance of instilling these values from a young age, beginning in schools. “We teach everybody that women should be respected, and we cannot ignore those who do wrong,” she said, calling for collective responsibility in ensuring women’s safety.

Ms. Seethakka reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to combating drug menace and protecting women, vowing to implement strict laws and develop long-term plans to prevent such incidents in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She added that she would discuss the issues related to women’s safety with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to enhance their safety across the State. She assured that the government would work to ensure women’s safety in workplaces in Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US