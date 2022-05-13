Seek CBI probe if innocent, Bandi tells KTR

May 13, 2022 21:55 IST

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday challenged TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to write to the Centre and seek a CBI probe into the suicides of the Intermediate students a couple of years ago if he claims to be “innocent”.

Talking to the media late at night near Sirigiripuram in Rangareddy district after completing the 30th day of his walkathon, he said if Mr. Rao thinks he has no links with the Globarena firm which provided the IT platform to process results to the Intermediate Board, he should have no compunctions in seeking such a probe.

“I am not scared of any legal notice. He can as well go to the United Nations and I will give a proper reply. Fact is his government is solely responsible for the young people taking their lives with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not even bothering to give assurances or solace to the students when they were under tremendous stress,” he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said he was ready to face more legal notices to raising the issues of farmers suicides because of procurement issues, youth because of lack of jobs, TSRTC staff and other government employees due to faulty tranfer policy. The Karimnagar MP said he went to jail many times and took lathi blows from the police for the sake of people’s causes.

In fact, he called for “cheating” cases be filed against KCR for “breaking” all the election eve promises from making Dalit a chief minister, three acres to the farmers, loan waiver to farmers and so on. The legal notice was just a fig leaf to cover up the “nervousness over the public support for the final public meeting tomorrow”, he added