Telangana

Seedsmen donate ₹3 cr. to CMRF

Cheque for part amount handed over to Agriculture Minister

State Seedsmen Association has donated ₹1.16 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for taking up COVID-19 relief measures in Telangana. President of the association Venkateshwarlu, other functionaries A.S.N. Reddy, Praveen Kumar and Jagadishwar Reddy handed over the cheque for the amount to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy here on Thursday. The Minister stated that the association had earlier handed over another cheque for ₹1.7 crore to Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao. The association functionaries said they would donate another ₹14 lakh soon as their support to the government’s COVID relief measures.

