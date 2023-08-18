Security withdrawn to me in spite of court directions: Revanth Reddy

August 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the State government is not providing him with security in spite of court directions and he being a Member of Parliament and the State president of a national party.

He sought to know from the government on what grounds the security (personal security officers) had been withdrawn to him, Mr. Revanth Reddy said adding that enough security was provided to K. Chandrasekhar Rao when Congress was in power in the past. In an informal chat with newspersons in Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, he said he was a “people’s a man and Congress workers themselves are my security”.

Stating that he could go anywhere without security, the TPCC chief sought to know whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would visit the campuses of Osmania University and Kakatiya University without security. He also accused the Chief Minister of misusing the police for defeating him in 2018 Assembly elections. He made it clear that he would feel threatened with the government action of withdrawing security.

On the issue of minorities support to the Congress, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the party would not discriminate a party leader based on his community — majority or minority. Several individuals from minorities communities were holding good positions in the party, he said and alleged that Bharat (Telangana) Rashtra Samithi had done nothing for minorities and non-allotment of even one % of double-bedroom houses to minorities was an indication.

Turning to officials “kowtowing the bigwigs in the government” the TPCC chief said they would definitely note down such names in the red diary and would take them to task once the Congress was voted to power. He also took the names of few officers (S. Narsing Rao, G. Kishan Rao, D. Prabhakar Rao and N. Bhujanga Rao).

Stating that he would always respect the officers who work for the people, he sought to know how the Congress would remain silent when some officers talking about KCR’s win in the next elections. He also demanded that the government reveal the names of individuals/organisations who had purchased land in Kokapet and Budvel to create an artificial boom.