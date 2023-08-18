HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security withdrawn to me in spite of court directions: Revanth Reddy

He warns officials kowtowing bigwigs in government of action after coming to power

August 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy.

File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the State government is not providing him with security in spite of court directions and he being a Member of Parliament and the State president of a national party.

He sought to know from the government on what grounds the security (personal security officers) had been withdrawn to him, Mr. Revanth Reddy said adding that enough security was provided to K. Chandrasekhar Rao when Congress was in power in the past. In an informal chat with newspersons in Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, he said he was a “people’s a man and Congress workers themselves are my security”.

Stating that he could go anywhere without security, the TPCC chief sought to know whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would visit the campuses of Osmania University and Kakatiya University without security. He also accused the Chief Minister of misusing the police for defeating him in 2018 Assembly elections. He made it clear that he would feel threatened with the government action of withdrawing security.

On the issue of minorities support to the Congress, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the party would not discriminate a party leader based on his community — majority or minority. Several individuals from minorities communities were holding good positions in the party, he said and alleged that Bharat (Telangana) Rashtra Samithi had done nothing for minorities and non-allotment of even one % of double-bedroom houses to minorities was an indication.

Turning to officials “kowtowing the bigwigs in the government” the TPCC chief said they would definitely note down such names in the red diary and would take them to task once the Congress was voted to power. He also took the names of few officers (S. Narsing Rao, G. Kishan Rao, D. Prabhakar Rao and N. Bhujanga Rao).

Stating that he would always respect the officers who work for the people, he sought to know how the Congress would remain silent when some officers talking about KCR’s win in the next elections. He also demanded that the government reveal the names of individuals/organisations who had purchased land in Kokapet and Budvel to create an artificial boom.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.