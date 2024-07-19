Security tightened for Bonalu in Secunderabad

Secunderabad is gearing up for a massive rush of devotees as Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival approaches. Police said over 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on July 21 and 22 and over 1,500 personnel have been deployed to ensure their safety.

The police will work with Endowments, Revenue and the R&B departments; power discoms; the GHMC; and the water supply board.

DCP (North Zone) S. Rashmi Perumal appealed to devotees to follow instructions regarding queue management and avoid crowding. “Special arrangements have been made for those carrying bonam offerings. Direct temple access will be granted for Shiva-Shakthulu and Joginis only between 1.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Bata junction. Devotees carrying bonams can enter with a maximum of five companions; others must join the general queue,” explained the DCP.

Six dedicated queue lines have been established: two for the public, two for bonam offerings and two pass lines issued by the temple. Emergency exits have been planned every 60 feet for safe evacuation, and a dedicated passage will be kept clear for ambulances and fire equipment, the officer added.

This apart, security has been enhanced with over 100 CCTV cameras monitoring major routes, processions and temple surroundings. A dedicated joint control room will operate round-the-clock to monitor the situation and coordinate any emergencies.

Organisers of ‘Palaharam Bandi’ processions must obtain police permission.

Use of DJs or loudspeakers is strictly prohibited around the temple to maintain the sanctity of rituals. All processions must conclude by July 22 midnight.

“The public is advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, although dedicated crime teams and SHE teams will be present to ensure public safety, particularly of women and children. Strict action will be taken against pickpockets and property offenders,” the DCP said.