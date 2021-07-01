Security tightened at Nagarjunasagar

Hydel generation at Srisailam cannot be stopped: Energy Minister

Nalgonda police tightened security at Nagarjunasagar project area on Wednesday as there was heated exchange between the two Telugu states over Krishna river water sharing .

Telangana has started hydel power generation at full capacity at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects even as the Andhra Pradesh government raised objection and registered protest with the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 police personnel joined the Telangana special protection forces near the NSP power generation unit. The force comprised two DSP-rank officials, six inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors and the constabulary.

District Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath inspected police camps on the border and reviewed measures with ground officers.

Checking of vehicles

Officials said security was tightened to thwart any law & order issue over water sharing in the border town. All vehicles entering Nagarjunasagar town from Macherla of Andhra Pradesh, were thoroughly checked .

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, upping the ante against the AP government over hydel generation at Srisailam, said the exercise cannot be stopped by anyone and described it the “right of Telangana”.

“AP government cannot decide what Telangana should do. We will continue hydel generation as long as there is water in the project,” he said, in a direct attack. Mr. Reddy termed the actions of AP government as “arbitrary and arrogant.”

In Suryapet too, the district police increased its force at the K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project.

There was a similar stand-off in 2015 between the governments over water sharing.