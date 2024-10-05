Security measures in place for T20 match in Hyderabad on October 12

The Rachakonda police have drawn up a security plan for the T20 match between India and Bangladesh, scheduled for October 12 at Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) G. Sudheer Babu has emphasised the importance of safety during the event, assuring fans that measures are in place to ensure it.

In a review meeting held to assess the security measures, Mr. Babu discussed preparations with top officials, including DCPs, ACPs, representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Fire and Electricity departments and members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

He directed officials to ensure a safe environment for the fans, effectively manage the crowd and bring about transparency in ticket distribution.

Specific instructions were also given for the installation of CCTV cameras in and around the stadium. These surveillance systems will help the police monitor the movements of all individuals. The commissioner also warned of strict action against those attempting to sell fake tickets.