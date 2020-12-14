Security guard absconding with ₹ 8.5 lakh

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 21:43 IST

Aged between 30 and 35 years, a native of Assam, who was working as a security guard at a cloth showroom in Kukatpally is absconding allegedly after stealing ₹ 8.5 lakh cash from locker on Saturday night. Kukatpally Crime inspector T Srinivas said that the accused, B. Manish, managed to get locker keys and escaped with the money. Based on a complaint, a case under IPC Section 381(Theft by clerk or servant) was registered.

