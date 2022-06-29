Security for PM’s visit, BJP conclave

Telangana police are gearing up for their biggest security assignment in recent times with the most protected person, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to stay in the capital for two days for the BJP’s national conclave.

Though the minute-to-minute programme of the PM was yet to be finalised by party functionaries, police sources said the PM is likely to stay in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday. The PM, police sources said, would arrive on Saturday afternoon at Begumpet airport.

He would head straight to Novotel-HICC (where BJP’s national executive meeting would commence) from Begumpet. “However, whether to take the PM by road or chopper from Begumpet is not yet decided,” a top police official associated with the security arrangements said on condition of anonymity.

A meeting of top officials of Hyderabad police was held at the Begumpet airport on Wednesday evening to discuss the security strategy to be followed for the PM’s arrival. BJP party leaders planned a massive receptions but the security authorities, it is said, suggested to make minimum celebrations in the backdrop of security issues.

Police are exploring the options of both road and chopper options to take the PM to the BJP conclave. “It being rainy season, weather is slightly unpredictable. To use the chopper option, weather clearance is required,” the police officer said.

In this backdrop, alternative option of taking the PM to Novotel-HICC by road is also being explored. Police sources said the PM would be provided accommodation at Novotel-HICC for the night. He would attend the party meeting the next day and would come to the public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday evening.

After the public meeting, the PM would head to Raj Bhavan and stay there for the night. The next morning, Mr. Modi would fly to Andhra Pradesh. Already, meetings of the Special Protection Group (SPG) officials with Telangana police officials are under way to discuss finer points of the security strategies to be adopted.

With nearly 19 Chief Ministers of different States and several Union Ministers participating in the party conclave and the public meeting, police are making elaborate security arrangements for nearly 200 VIPs.