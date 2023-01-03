ADVERTISEMENT

Security drill held by Octopus at Medak Church

January 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of Octopus holding security drill at Medak Church on Tuesday . | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A large number of security personnel dressed in blue uniform and equipped with heavy artillery and safeguards entered the Medak Church on Tuesday evening. They were searching for terrorists and trying to pin them down. They were hiding behind walls and vehicles aiming their guns.

This was commenced at 5 p.m. in the evening and continued till 10 p.m.

No one was allowed from outside to enter the premises.

This was all part of an exercise taken up by the security personnel working in Octopus wing along with police department to face any emergency situation that might arise out of a terrorist attack and how to respond immediately.

District Superintendent of Police P. Rohini Priyadarshini supervised the entire operation personally. As many as 50 Octopus commandos and 50 police personnel participated in the exercise.

They exhibited their skills in rescuing people held by terrorists without any loss of life. Ambulances and fire engines were also kept ready at designated places to swing into action, if necessary.

Ms Priyadarshini said that this was part of assessing the preparedness to face any situation.

