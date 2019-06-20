Security blanket over the area

As many as 4,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Telangana State police drafted personnel from various wings — Greyhounds, Special Parties and CRPF, among others. As many as 25 drone cameras are being used for surveillance all over the venue. Two monitoring cells have been set up — one at Kannepalli pump house and another at Medigadda barrage.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran said a three-tier security arrangement has been set up that would ensure foolproof security within 20 km radius and another within five km radius and the third closer to the venue. The police from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were monitoring the situation on the other side of the river Godavari. The district police launched vehicle checking operations and took suspicious people into custody. They would be let off after the inaugural function.

Maoist action team

The police suspect that one action team of banned Maoist party was moving near Bhadrachalam and Mulugu areas.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy already inspected the venue on Tuesday, and took stock of the situation while senior officers IG of Police Nagi Reddy, Mr. Bhaskaran and others were camping at the site for the last few days.

A total of 16 helipads were constructed at different pump houses — eight at Medigadda, seven at Kannepalli and one at Pochampally on Maharashtra side. From Medigadda barrage to Ambatpalli a temporary BT road was laid and special arrangements were made for Homam and other puja programmes. The SP said there would be no entry even to the mediapersons and every vehicle passing through was being checked and diverted due to security reasons.