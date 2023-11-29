Security beefed up in border villages of Palimela mandal

November 29, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

Security has been beefed up across remote villages in Palimela mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district that shares border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30.

The entire police machinery is geared up to ensure incident-free and peaceful polls in Palimela mandal located close to the Maoist-affected pockets along the Telangana-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

The police in coordination with the central para-military forces have stepped up area domination operations and anti-sabotage checks in sensitive areas of the border mandal.

Flag marches were conducted by the police in various villages in the mandal under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare on Tuesday to instill confidence among voters.

Meanwhile, posters have reportedly surfaced in the name of Maoists in some border villages in Palimela mandal on Monday.