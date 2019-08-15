Security beefed up for Independence Day

The police have intensified security for the Independence Day celebrations this year following intelligence inputs over Jammu and Kashmir developments.

At the historic Golconda Fort where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the tricolour for the sixth consecutive year, as many as 120 CCTV cameras were installed and integrated with the Command and Control Centre at city police headquarters. About 900 traffic personnel were deployed for duties on roads leading to Golconda.

The government had spruced up the fort even as police contingents took up rehearsals in the last four days. The rehearsals of the movement of Chief Minister’s convoy via Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Rethibowli, Langar Houz and Ramdevguda was also conducted on Tuesday. Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy inspected the arrangements.

Beside posting its personnel in large numbers, the police deployed anti-sabotage and dog squads, task force and firemen. Children from various schools in the city participated in the rehearsal of their cultural programmes.

This led to hectic activity at the fort. As the celebrations will also take place across the city, the police at all stations were busy in security arrangements on Wednesday.