Security beefed up for ICC World Cup matches 

October 06, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police have created elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming ICC One Day World Cup-2023 matches which are scheduled to be held in the city from October 6 till October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. Hyderabad is hosting three fixtures.

Rachakonda Police Chief D.S. Chauhan said that the stadium seats approximately 39,000 spectators, and that in order to avoid any untoward incidents during the match days, a series of measures were taken up.

“Bandobast arrangements are being made in coordination with different wings, like Security, Traffic, Law and Order, Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Armed Reserve (AR) force, Special Operations Teams (SOT), Central Crime Station (CCS), She Teams, Mounted Police, and Vajra among others like Fire Department,” said the official, adding that a total of about 1,500 police personnel will be deployed

While Gate No. 1 is only for players, spectators will be allowed through other gates as per their tickets. An evacuation plan is also ready for any emergency situation. A total of 360 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the stadium, including the places at the vehicle checkpoints, parking places to cover the entire area. A joint command and control room is also established at the south side at G-6 Box to monitor all the CCTV footage for taking immediate action.

The spectators are not allowed to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, matchbox, lighters, sharp metal/plastic objects, binoculars, coins, pens, batteries, helmets, perfume bags and outside food.

“The anti-sabotage checks, with the help of bomb disposal teams, would continue round the clock until the matches are completed. Effective communication system is being maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every Sub-Inspector and above rank for quick response. An escort vehicle of law and order is being arranged along with an escort vehicle of the City Security Wing. A road clearance party was spared for congestion-free entry and exit of the players and VIPs, VVIPs into the stadium,” added the official.