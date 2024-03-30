ADVERTISEMENT

Security beefed up at Chengicherla

March 30, 2024 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police has installed CCTV cameras and deployed additional police as a precautionary measure at Pittala Basthi of Chengicherla which witnessed communal violence on Monday. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said that the Friday prayers concluded on a peaceful note.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police installed 12 CCTV cameras in the area to have a round-the-clock surveillance of the place. The official said that about 20 individuals were arrested for the violence reported on March 24. “We have put up pickets, deployed additional officials from the police force and the Armed Reserve (AR) and also ordered senior officials to make timely rounds as a part of the patrol. About 40 officers are posted on duty as of now,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the officers injured in the clash when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others obstructed the police were discharged from the hospital.

On March 24, a group offering evening prayers clashed with another group of villagers celebrating Holi festival. After the Medipally police of Rachakonda intervened and detained the groups, another scuffle, allegedly provoked by some individuals from the groups, was reported the next morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US