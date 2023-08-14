Security beefed up across Hyderabad city for Independence Day

August 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State police have deployed about 1,500 personnel as part of security arrangement for the national flag hoisting on Independence Day by Chief MinisterK. Chandrasekhar Rao at Golconda Fort.

The Chief Minister will be unfurling the national flag at 10 a.m. after paying tributes to the gallant freedom fighters at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

DCP for the South-West Zone, Kiran Khare said that out of the 1,500, personnel around 800 are from the Law and Order police. “Other personnel include officials from the Greyhounds, Octopus and the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP). All the measures have been taken to ensure security of the place,” said the official.

Meanwhile, as a security measure, the Golconda police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Mohalla Gunj front cottage area and seized two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, gutka and illegally stored liquor bottles from the individuals trying to sell them without licence.

Apart from this, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was asked to deploy additional forces at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Meanwhile, the Shamshabad zone police provided a bomb disposal squad at the airport and the bus stops as a part of a precautionary measure. Police officials from other areas too have increased security measures in major junctions across the city. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been told to remain on high alert.

