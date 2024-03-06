Secure instructions on Imperial Gardens, Bantia Gardens matter: HC tells AAG

March 06, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The High Court on Tuesday directed Additional Advocate General Imran Khan to secure instructions on the issue of activities in two function halls, Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens, in Bowenpally police station area of Secunderabad, creating noise pollution and traffic congestion.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, which has taken up a letter written by a military official as PIL petition, also directed the HC Registry to implead Secunderabad Cantonment Board as respondent in the plea.

Colonel J. Satish Bharadwaja, Additional Chief Engineer, Military Engineering Services, on February 13 wrote a letter to the High Court complaining about the noise pollution and disturbances being caused by the two function halls.

Activities or programmes convened at these two places continue beyond permitted hours resulting in disturbances to people living in the vicinity. The military officer stated that activities at the two function halls go beyond midnight causing serious inconveniences to the people living in the area. There’s excessive footfall due to the programmes at these places and this is not only creating parking issues but throwing traffic movement out of gear, the letter said.

When the matter came up for hearing, the CJ observed that mere imposition of ₹10,000 fine and registration of cases on the managements of the function halls would not deter them from creating noise pollution and traffic snarls beyond midnight. The CJ referred to GO Ms. No. 170 of 2020 had empowered authorities to impose restrictions on such places to keep noise pollution in check. Managements of the two function halls had scant respect for the rules and did not adhere to the rules.

At one stage, the Bench decided to issue notices to the State police chief and Hyderabad Police Commissioner to ensure the two function halls are restrained from indulging in violation of rules. However, the Additional AG assured the Bench that he would secure instructions in the matter. The Bench wanted the AAG to revert with the response of the government on the matter keeping in view the point that CBSE students are preparing for their annual examinations.

The matter would be heard again on Thursday.

