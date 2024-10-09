Secunderabad woman loses ₹16.5 lakh in investment fraud

A 62-year-old woman working from Secunderabad was conned of ₹16.5 lakh in a business and investment fraud using a fake app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The private sector employee received an invite to join a trading app allegedly called Motilal Oswal Investment Club for a briefing on an investment module. Since the victim had earlier made investments with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the genuine financial services company, she believed the app was legitimate.

The fraudsters used the original company’s address and CEO’s name to make the app look genuine.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the victim readily made an initial payment followed by three other payments, totalling to ₹16. 5 lakh on the trading app.

Later, the scamsters asked her to pay an additional ₹29 lakh, threatening that if she fails, she will lose the ₹16.5 lakh invested earlier.

Suspecting a scam, the victim contacted Motilal Oswal Financial Services only to learn that the company had no affiliation with any app called Motilal Oswal Investment Club.

Following her complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police, a case was booked, and investigation was launched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.