ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad woman loses ₹16.5 lakh in investment fraud

Published - October 09, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old woman working from Secunderabad was conned of ₹16.5 lakh in a business and investment fraud using a fake app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The private sector employee received an invite to join a trading app allegedly called Motilal Oswal Investment Club for a briefing on an investment module. Since the victim had earlier made investments with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the genuine financial services company, she believed the app was legitimate.

The fraudsters used the original company’s address and CEO’s name to make the app look genuine.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the victim readily made an initial payment followed by three other payments, totalling to ₹16. 5 lakh on the trading app.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the scamsters asked her to pay an additional ₹29 lakh, threatening that if she fails, she will lose the ₹16.5 lakh invested earlier.

Suspecting a scam, the victim contacted Motilal Oswal Financial Services only to learn that the company had no affiliation with any app called Motilal Oswal Investment Club.

Following her complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police, a case was booked, and investigation was launched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US