Secunderabad woman loses ₹16.5 lakh in investment fraud

Published - October 09, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old woman working from Secunderabad was conned of ₹16.5 lakh in a business and investment fraud using a fake app.

The private sector employee received an invite to join a trading app allegedly called Motilal Oswal Investment Club for a briefing on an investment module. Since the victim had earlier made investments with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the genuine financial services company, she believed the app was legitimate.

The fraudsters used the original company’s address and CEO’s name to make the app look genuine.

According to the police, the victim readily made an initial payment followed by three other payments, totalling to ₹16. 5 lakh on the trading app.

Later, the scamsters asked her to pay an additional ₹29 lakh, threatening that if she fails, she will lose the ₹16.5 lakh invested earlier.

Suspecting a scam, the victim contacted Motilal Oswal Financial Services only to learn that the company had no affiliation with any app called Motilal Oswal Investment Club.

Following her complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police, a case was booked, and investigation was launched.

