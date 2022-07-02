Secunderabad violence: Railway police get custody of 45 accused

The Government Railway Police, Secunderabad, on Saturday took secured the custody of 45 persons accused of resorting to arson and loot at the Secunderabad railway station during a protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on June 17.

The Railway Court granted the police two-day custody of the accused, for Saturday and Sunday. The police were seen shifting the accused persons in a van from Chanchalguda prison to the Secunderabad unit.

The June 17 violence, according to railway officials, resulted in a preliminary estimated loss of ₹12 crore in damages caused to locomotives, coaches and various installations at the station.

The protesting youths had come from various districts in Telangana and staged a blockade at the station, reportedly to mount pressure on the Centre to roll back the scheme.

The police, as part of the investigations, last week identified Avula Subba Rao, owner of a chain of defence coaching centres in the Telugu States, as the main conspirator behind the planned attack. So far, over 60 members identified as accused were nabbed by the police and remanded in judicial custody. A full investigation is under way.