Secunderabad station violence: 19 accused remanded in prison 

June 18, 2022 23:09 IST

Alleged instigator picked up from AP

Telangana Government Railway Police on Saturday arrested 19 accused in the Secunderabad Railway Station violence case, while their counterparts of Andhra Pradesh picked up one Avula Subba Rao on the suspicion that he instigated some of the youngsters.

The 19 arrested youngsters were presented before a local magistrate here. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in prison. Mr. Rao, who runs ASR’s Sai Educational Institutes and Defence Academy - to coach Army job aspirants, was detained reportedly at Narasaraopet.

Meanwhile, the AP police has stepped up security at all railway stations in Visakhapatnam and Guntur in the wake of similar protests planned by youngsters against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

Telangana police picked up nearly 50 persons for questioning in the railway station violence case. A late evening release stated that it has also registered the crime, based on a complaint by the station master, and had invoked 14 charges, including attempt to murder and rioting, against the protesters.

Police sources said the youth explained about their modus operandi of the Friday violence and related planning over various WhatsApp groups created for the purpose.

Police are also examining CCTV footage to verify if Mr. Rao was present during the riot and violence in Secunderabad station on Friday. Sources said that he is being brought to Hyderabad for handing over to GRP’s custody, Secunderabad, for further investigation.

Reports said that Mr. Rao, an ex-serviceman, who successfully ran his academy, expressed his reservations about the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme.