Secunderabad railway station works being taken up in phases

February 22, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Works for the temporary booking office and RPF office begin as part of Secunderabad station upgradation works.

South Central Railway (SCR) has stated that work began on building a temporary booking office and one for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The ₹700-crore Secunderabad station upgradation work is underway with the completion of soil investigation and topography on Tuesday.

The temporary office block is vital for construction of the main building area without causing hindrance to the passenger services while plans for the new north terminal, south terminal, multi-level car parking, two-level sky concourse and foot over bridges are under finalisation, informed a press release.

The station upgradation work is being done to meet the needs of passengers for the next 40 years. The site for construction of new underground and overhead tanks with the combined capacity of 16 lakh litres has been finalised. The survey for underground existing utilities has also been completed.

The works are being taken up in a phased manner so as not to disturb the existing train services or passenger comforts. The upgradation work is being monitored at every stage so that there is no delay in the execution of the overall project which is targeted to be completed by October 2025, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

