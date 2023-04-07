Secunderabad railway station platform no. 10 closed for passengers till 1 p.m. today

April 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group (SPG) taking over the security of Secunderabad railway station and Parade Grounds on the eve of Narendra Modi’s visit, the SCR has informed that platform no. 10 will be out of bounds from midnight till Saturday 1 p.m.

Passengers arriving to the station for boarding trains can enter the station through the main entrance where the platform number 1 is accessible. It is going to be the only entry for accessing other platforms up to seven as the security agencies will be taking over platforms eight and nine too from early hours of Saturday. Foot over bridge access to these platforms too will be curtailed.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat Express Train to Tirupati on platform No. 10. Hence, it will be closed for passengers and facilities like ticket booking, catering stalls, waiting halls will also be closed from Friday midnight to 1 p.m. of Saturday. Parking space for two wheelers and four wheelers will be also closed during the above mentioned period, according to railway officials.

