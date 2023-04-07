ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad railway station platform no. 10 closed for passengers till 1 p.m. today

April 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group (SPG) taking over the security of Secunderabad railway station and Parade Grounds on the eve of Narendra Modi’s visit, the SCR has informed that platform no. 10 will be out of bounds from midnight till Saturday 1 p.m.

Passengers arriving to the station for boarding trains can enter the station through the main entrance where the platform number 1 is accessible. It is going to be the only entry for accessing other platforms up to seven as the security agencies will be taking over platforms eight and nine too from early hours of Saturday. Foot over bridge access to these platforms too will be curtailed.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat Express Train to Tirupati on platform No. 10. Hence, it will be closed for passengers and facilities like ticket booking, catering stalls, waiting halls will also be closed from Friday midnight to 1 p.m. of Saturday. Parking space for two wheelers and four wheelers will be also closed during the above mentioned period, according to railway officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US