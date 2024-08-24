Secunderabad railway station modernisation to be completed by 2026

The ₹700 crore Secunderabad railway station modernisation project to provide world-class amenities to passengers is scheduled to be completed by 2026 and so far 27% of the works have been completed, informed Minister of State for Railways, Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the station after checking the works accompanied by top South Central Railway (SCR) officials including General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, the Minister said the project for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone will have a modern architecture blending the tradition with modernity to be transformed on par with the airports.

The upcoming facilities will have a spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities, retail shops mainly promoting vocal for local products etc. He also patted the SCR team for their efforts and commitment towards carrying out the works at a fast pace so as to complete the project by the targeted date.

Secunderabad railway station would be a green energy station with solar panels for harnessing energy and sewerage treatment plants for reducing water pollution. It is planned to be developed keeping in view of the needs of passengers for the next 50 years.

Pointing out that the Central government had allocated more than ₹5,000 crore for SCR for developing 119 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the GM stated that all four major railway terminals in the twin cities area will witness major changes.

Apart from Secunderabad and Charlapalli, the proposals for the development of railway stations at Hyderabad and Kacheguda are in the final stage. Later, the Union Minister held a performance review meeting where he appreciated the efforts of zonal officials in maintaining the safety of train operations and the progress of infrastructure projects pertaining to new lines, doubling, tripling of existing lines, electrification, construction of road over bridges/road under bridges, station development and provision of passenger amenities, said a press release.