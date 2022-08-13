Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express gets Vistadome coach

Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express became the first train to have Vistadome coach over the South Central Railway. Photo: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Train No. 12026/12025 Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express became the first train to have Vistadome coach in the South Central Railway.

An additional one Vistadome coach was added to the train from August 10, according to an SCR release on Saturday. During the first few days of its introduction, the train witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupancy of 63%.

The addition of Vistadome coaches to the Shatabdi train composition of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches has added attraction to the train service. With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the breath-taking view of Anantagiri Hills along Vikarabad – Wadi section. Along the journey, passengers can also have a look at Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds.

Apart from having glass roof-top, Vistadome coaches have several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc. Last but not the least, these coaches provide 360-degree view to passengers. In addition to the rotating seats, these coaches come with an observation lounge.

The Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 2.45 p.m. and reaches Pune at 11.10 p.m. (except on Tuesday). In return direction, it departs from Pune at 6 a.m. (except Tuesday) and reaches Secunderabad at 2.20 p.m. The train stops at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions.

The train consists of one Vistadome coach, two executive class coaches and nine AC chair car coaches. Fares for Secunderabad to Pune in Vistadome coach is ₹2,110, executive chair car ₹1,935 with optional additional catering charges of ₹385 while booking. Fare for AC chair car is on dynamic fare basis starting with ₹905 with optional additional catering charges of ₹275 while booking.