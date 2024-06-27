Secunderabad GRP destroys ganja worth ₹4 crore

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday destroyed about 1,575 kg of ganja seized in 52 cases across various divisions. The contraband worth ₹4 crore was destroyed on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Romo Industries in Turkapur village of Bhongir.

Out of 1,575 kg, 579 kg of the contraband worth ₹1.44 crore was seized in 22 cases in Secunderabad Urban. According to the officials, 98.68 kg of ganja worth ₹24.5 lakh was seized in five cases in Secunderabad Rural while 896.7 kg of ganja worth ₹2.24 crore was seized in 25 cases in Kazipet.

The entire activity was photographed and videographed by the Secunderabad Railway Drug Disposal Committee, the officials said.

