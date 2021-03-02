Secunderabad-Danapur Express decouples at Ghanpur station

The train started from Secunderabad at 9 a.m. and as it was passing the station, the driver noticed the passenger coaches had decoupled and he immediately pressed the brakes

Passengers on board the Secunderabad-Danapur Express had a narrow escape when the engine got decoupled with the rest of the train at Station Ghanpur at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Senior railway officials informed that the train started from Secunderabad at 9 a.m. and as it was passing the station, the driver noticed the passenger coaches had decoupled and he immediately pressed the brakes.

The entire train has the modern LHB coaches with in-built safety features when compared to the conventional coaches and within half an hour the railway personnel reattached the train.

"The driver gets an indication if such a thing happens and the engine had moved for about 250 metres only. The coupling was once again checked by our engineers at Kazipet before being allowed to proceed as the journey will end only tomorrow morning," they explained.

There were no reports of any passengers being hurt, according to railway officials.