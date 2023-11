November 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted ₹5 crore to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to support its infrastructure development. The allocation comes as part of the annual disbursement of grant-in-aid funds, with a total of ₹300 crore having been distributed among 48 deficit cantonment boards for the fiscal year 2023-24. Notably, the SCB had previously received a grant-in-aid of ₹10 crore in February 2023 to cover expenditures incurred during the financial year 2022-23.

