Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections on April 30 

February 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for its eight wards will be held on April 30.

The final electoral rolls will be published on March 23, with March 4 as cut-off date for inclusion of new voters in the list.

According to officials, candidate nominations will be accepted on March 28 and 29, and the final list after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations will be published on April 6.

Of the eight wards in the SCB – wards 2, 5, 6 (women) and 8 (Scheduled Caste) are reserved.