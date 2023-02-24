HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections on April 30 

February 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for its eight wards will be held on April 30.

The final electoral rolls will be published on March 23, with March 4 as cut-off date for inclusion of new voters in the list.

According to officials, candidate nominations will be accepted on March 28 and 29, and the final list after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations will be published on April 6.

Of the eight wards in the SCB – wards 2, 5, 6 (women) and 8 (Scheduled Caste) are reserved.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.