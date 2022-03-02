Secular parties in U.P. did not speak for Muslims, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi

March 02, 2022 21:06 IST

AIMIM celebrates its 64th revival anniversary

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday claimed that none of the secular parties in Uttar Pradesh spoke about Muslims and that the community found no place in party manifestos.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting on the occasion of the AIMIM’s 64th Revival Day at party headquarters in Darussalaam.

Advertising

Advertising

The AIMIM floor leader said that all parties, including secular parties, want votes of Muslims. However, issues of Muslims are absent in manifestos. He also said that political parties in U.P. and their leaders did not speak about the “India’s largest minority community.”

Mr Owaisi said that people of all faiths should be allowed to wear what they wish, and criticised what he said was a tamasha (commotion) created outside schools and colleges in Karnataka where Muslim women are not being allowed to wear the hijab, and are being threatened for wearing it.

The AIMIM leader said that his party is fighting for the rights of those who were lynched, for those who have been victims of the g har wapsi campaign, and for those who are being oppressed for belonging to the Dalit community. He said that Muslims are equal citizens of the country.

Mr Owaisi criticised the Centre and said that over 15 crore Indians were deprived of a livelihood and sought to know when the country would witness “ achhe din”.