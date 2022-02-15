Secular, democratic forces should join hands to defeat RSS and BJP

They are attacking on the federal fabric of India, says D. Raja at Dharma Bhiksham centenary celebrations

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja along with party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, national secretary K. Narayana, Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud, State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and other leaders releasing a CD on the occasion of valedictory of the centenary celebrations of former MP B. Dharmabiksham in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja called upon the secular and democratic forces in the country to join hands to defeat the BJP and RSS combine, which is ruling the nation, terming it as the biggest challenge being faced by the country. Alleging that they have been attacking the federal fabric of India, he said that the BJP government has been trying to snatch away the rights of States.

“All the chief ministers, one after other, are up coming openly against the BJP at Centre. First Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin came out, then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Now Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has openly challenged the BJP leadership. I congratulate Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and wish this fight should continue. All democratic and secular forces should join hands to save the nation from BJP, which is trying to establish a theocratic State,” said Mr. Raja while participating in the concluding programme of centenary celebrations of CPI leader and former member of Lok Sabha and Assembly Bommagani Dharma Bhiksham held at Ravindra Bharathi on Tuesday. Rich tributes were paid to Dharma Bhiksham.

“The country is facing many challenges. The BJP and RSS combine is ruining the Republic of India. Subverting the Constitution and democratic quality. This is the biggest danger. They are changing the character of the Indian State. Our Constitution clearly defines India as a secular State. They are trying to change the nation as theocratic State. Religions and governments must be neutral. They are trying to polarise the people in the name of religion,” commented Mr. Raja adding that they are communalising the nation as a whole. He said that there is a need to fight against this danger.

Alleging that the Government of Modi become government of corporate houses, the CPI leader said that it would not care for the poor or farmers or young people of the country. He termed the budget recently introduced by the Union Government as disastrous one.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao knows when to speak and what to speak, referring to the comments made by the Chief Minister recently. Stating that the revolution is in the blood of Telangana, he said that the State would stand first in the fight against Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.

Stating that Ramanuja Sahasrabdi was turned into political programme, CPI senior leader K. Narayana said that BJP leaders have attended the programme one after other (like ‘Chiitakarte Kukkalu’) as they have failed to get votes in the States that are going for elections.

The meeting was presided over Chada Venkata Reddy. Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Lok Sabha former member Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Planning Board vice- chairman B Vinod Kumar and others have participated in the programme.