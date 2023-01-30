Section of media, parties misleading people on ryots’ suicides: BRS

January 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that some parties, individuals, a section of media and other organisations were spreading misinformation on the issue of farmers’ suicides in Telangana just out of their blind opposition to the State government.

“They are even distorting the National Crime Records Bureau statistics and trying to paint other deaths as farmers’ suicides and in the process encouraging suicides,” Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government Whip G. Balaraju and MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao and V. Gangadhar Goud said here on Monday. They were spewing venom on the BRS government due to their opposition to the party.

The BRS leaders pointed out that the Centre itself had told Parliament that farmers’ suicides had come down drastically in Telangana since 2014 and they were down by 400%. Some newspapers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay were publishing reports and speaking meaninglessly, stating that about 10,000 farmers’ suicides had taken place in Telangana.

Claiming that farmers’ suicides in the State had come down to almost naught, the BRS leaders said they were making the statement based on facts and proof but those spreading misinformation were doing it blindly. “Mr. Sanjay is talking about increase in suicides while Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament that farmers’ suicides in Telangana have come down,” Mr. Rajeswhar Reddy said.

The RBS Chairman explained that several initiatives and interventions of the State government had helped bring down farmers’ suicides in Telangana. According to a report of NITI Aayog, Telangana had reached the top spot in terms of progress. He ridiculed the misgivings that investment support given under Rythu Bandhu was mostly reaching the landlords and stated that 91% of farmers getting benefited under the scheme were small and marginal.

Giving more details about Rythu Bandhu, Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said farmers with over 50 acres landholding comprised only 0.09% and 81% of farmers were from BC, SC and ST communities. He offered to share the details of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries if anybody or any party was interested to get their doubts clarified.

Condemning the allegation of State Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, Mr. Balaraju said the latter had misused the position given to him by the government for his political needs rather than focusing on impoving the education system. He accused the former IPS officer of amassing wealth for his political ambition by creating SWAEROES system. People were very much aware about how Mr. Praveen Kumar helped BJP in the Munugode by-election, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT