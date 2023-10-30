ADVERTISEMENT

Section 144 imposed in 100 metre-radius of nomination-filing centres 

October 30, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Saturday issued orders for invoking Section 144 of Cr.PC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in the radius of 100 metres of the nomination-filing centres.

The order will be in force from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m., between November 3 and November 15.

The date of election notification is November 3, the last day for the contesting candidate to file the nomination is November 10, and for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police notification, the 15 nomination-filing centres for each of the Assembly constituencies or the office of the Returning Officers are respective Tahsil offices of Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Yakuthpura, and Bahadurpura.

Office of the RO of Malakpet at Office of Dy. Commissioner, Malakpet, GHMC, Khairatabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Sanathnagar at Office of Deputy Commissioner, Begumpet, GHMC, Goshamahal at GHMC complex, Abids, Secunderabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Secunderabad, and Secunderabad cantonment at office of the CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US