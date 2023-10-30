Section 144 imposed in 100 metre-radius of nomination-filing centres 

October 30, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Saturday issued orders for invoking Section 144 of Cr.PC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in the radius of 100 metres of the nomination-filing centres.

The order will be in force from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m., between November 3 and November 15.

The date of election notification is November 3, the last day for the contesting candidate to file the nomination is November 10, and for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15.

According to the police notification, the 15 nomination-filing centres for each of the Assembly constituencies or the office of the Returning Officers are respective Tahsil offices of Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Yakuthpura, and Bahadurpura.

Office of the RO of Malakpet at Office of Dy. Commissioner, Malakpet, GHMC, Khairatabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Sanathnagar at Office of Deputy Commissioner, Begumpet, GHMC, Goshamahal at GHMC complex, Abids, Secunderabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Secunderabad, and Secunderabad cantonment at office of the CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

