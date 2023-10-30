HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Section 144 imposed in 100 metre-radius of nomination-filing centres 

October 30, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Saturday issued orders for invoking Section 144 of Cr.PC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in the radius of 100 metres of the nomination-filing centres.

The order will be in force from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m., between November 3 and November 15.

The date of election notification is November 3, the last day for the contesting candidate to file the nomination is November 10, and for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15.

According to the police notification, the 15 nomination-filing centres for each of the Assembly constituencies or the office of the Returning Officers are respective Tahsil offices of Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Yakuthpura, and Bahadurpura.

Office of the RO of Malakpet at Office of Dy. Commissioner, Malakpet, GHMC, Khairatabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Sanathnagar at Office of Deputy Commissioner, Begumpet, GHMC, Goshamahal at GHMC complex, Abids, Secunderabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Secunderabad, and Secunderabad cantonment at office of the CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.