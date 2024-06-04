GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Section 144, cracker ban and dry day in view of vote counting

Published - June 04, 2024 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the counting of votes and declaration of results of the Lok Sabha elections, Hyderabad city police officials will be enforcing Section 144 of the CrPC in a 200-metre radius near the counting centres.

City Police chief K. Sreenivasa Reddy issued orders stating that they will stay in force from 6 a.m. on June 4 to 6 a.m. on June 5. Section 144 (Power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) prohibits assembly of five or more persons in the said radius near counting centres.

Meanwhile, the sale of liquor at wine shops, toddy compounds, bars, restaurants, star hotels and registered clubs in the city will be prohibited from 6 a.m. on June 4  to 6 a.m. on June 5. “Those found violating the order will be punished,” said the official.  Hyderabad Police have issued orders banning bursting of firecrackers in public places on June 4 in view of counting and results of the Lok Sabha elections. Officials said that bursting of fireworks or crackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited from 6 a.m. on June 4 to 6 a.m. on June 5. 

