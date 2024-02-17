Secretary of Information and Broadcasting stresses synergy among various media entities

February 17, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Sanjay Jaju on Saturday stressed the need for synergy among all media units to achieve effective and wide dissemination of information on government schemes and development initiatives.

He was holding a review meeting with the heads of all media units in the State such as the PIB, CBC, DPD, DD, AIR and CBFC here. Mr. Jaju, who belongs to the Telangana cadre, came to his cadre State for the first time after assuming charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of I&B. He visited the offices of various media units situated in central government offices (CGO) towers and that of the Doordarshan.

He also participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (urban-phase II) under the Nampally division and unveiled the Information Education Communication materials, containing information about various Central government schemes. The Secretary also visited various central government stalls set up at the programme and interacted with the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes.