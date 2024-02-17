GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting stresses synergy among various media entities

February 17, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju interacting with the beneficiaries of Central government schemes in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju interacting with the beneficiaries of Central government schemes in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Sanjay Jaju on Saturday stressed the need for synergy among all media units to achieve effective and wide dissemination of information on government schemes and development initiatives.

He was holding a review meeting with the heads of all media units in the State such as the PIB, CBC, DPD, DD, AIR and CBFC here. Mr. Jaju, who belongs to the Telangana cadre, came to his cadre State for the first time after assuming charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of I&B. He visited the offices of various media units situated in central government offices (CGO) towers and that of the Doordarshan.  

He also participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (urban-phase II) under the Nampally division and unveiled the Information Education Communication materials, containing information about various Central government schemes. The Secretary also visited various central government stalls set up at the programme and interacted with the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.