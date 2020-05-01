Telangana

Secretaries of two PACS suspended

Collector acts on complaints from farmers

Collector C. Narayana Reddy has placed under suspension secretaries of primary agricultural cooperative societies of Onnajipet in Darpally mandal and Navipet mandal headquarters under the charge of irregularities in the purchase of paddy.

Responding to the complaint from farmers that the officials had indulged in irregularities the Collector took the action immediately, according to an official press release.

