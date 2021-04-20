Secretariat staff keen to work from home

Employees working in the State Secretariat, BRKR Bhavan, urged the government to allow them to work from home.

Representatives of the employees unions submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar making a fervent appeal in this direction. The employees unions are worried over the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State as also the temporary Secretariat premises. Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the temporary Secretariat for the last few days raising concerns among the employees. Employees’ representatives claimed that four persons succumbed to the virus in the past three days and there are apprehensions that more would contract COVID-19 if physical attendance continues to be mandatory.