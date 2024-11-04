Secretariat Officers Association to be revived

Telengana Secretariat Association has conducted Secretariat Employees Elders meeting on Monday and decided to revive the Secretariat Officers Association and hold elections for the new body.
Officers from the cadres of Assistant Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to government participated in the meeting. N. Shankar, Additional Secretary to Government, I&CAD Department has been appointed as Election Officer and the elections will be conducted within two weeks.
Published - November 04, 2024 09:45 pm IST