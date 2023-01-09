ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat employee dies under suspicious circumstances

January 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Burnt body found in a car in Medak district

The Hindu Bureau

MEDAK

In a shocking incident, an employee working in the State Secretariat died under suspicious circumstances at Venkatapur village in Tekmal mandal of Medak district. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

According to sources, Dharma Naik, 47, of Bhimla tanda in Tekmal mandal, was working as assistant section officer in the Secretariat. He came to the tanda on Sunday in a car, and on Monday morning, his body was found half burnt in the car under the bund of a tank on the outskirts of the tanda. A bag and petrol bottle were found at the incident site.

Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini visited the spot. CLUES Team and a dog squad was roped into service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tekmal police registered a case and are investigating the incident. It’s yet to be ascertained if he died in an accident or was murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US