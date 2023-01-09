HamberMenu
Secretariat employee dies under suspicious circumstances

Burnt body found in a car in Medak district

January 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MEDAK

In a shocking incident, an employee working in the State Secretariat died under suspicious circumstances at Venkatapur village in Tekmal mandal of Medak district. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

According to sources, Dharma Naik, 47, of Bhimla tanda in Tekmal mandal, was working as assistant section officer in the Secretariat. He came to the tanda on Sunday in a car, and on Monday morning, his body was found half burnt in the car under the bund of a tank on the outskirts of the tanda. A bag and petrol bottle were found at the incident site.

Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini visited the spot. CLUES Team and a dog squad was roped into service.

Tekmal police registered a case and are investigating the incident. It’s yet to be ascertained if he died in an accident or was murdered.

