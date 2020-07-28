Secretariat demolition is to wipe out heritage symbols: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD

‘KCR trying to portray himself as sole leader of Telangana movement’

Working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has got the Secretariat complex, which had a historical and heritage building (G-Block) and places of worship, demolished to wipe out some symbols of Telangana heritage, culture and tradition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he pointed out how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had been trying to portray himself as the only one in the movement to achieve Statehood to Telangana and dwarfing the role of all others, including the some 1,500 martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the two phases of the movement. Besides, he had also successfully forced all sections that played a key role in the Statehood movement and whistleblowers into oblivion.

Reiterating the doubts raised by several retired Archaeological Department officials and senior journalists, along with him, about the hidden treasure in the underground vaults (chambers) beneath the heritage block. He mentioned that several reports of Archaeology Department and NMDC stated that there were tunnels with openings in the surrounding areas — Home Science College, Vidyaranya School and Mint Compound and leading to the G-Block in Secretariat — and the underground vaults were used by the Nizams to hide valuable wealth there to save it from the British.

The Congress leader said it was the responsibility of the State government clear all such doubts in the people’s minds. He also criticised the way the authorities had taken the media to cover demolition details. He alleged that the media was not allowed beyond 100 meters from the main gate and the demolished places of worship were far away from the point till where they were allowed.

He sought to know whether the State government would also take up demolition large number of other historical structures in the City, including in the Cantonment Area.