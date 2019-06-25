Secretariat complex likely to be vacated by July 1

All the offices of the Telangana government in various blocks of the Secretariat are likely to be shifted by July 1 to pave way for construction of a new complex following the Andhra Pradesh government handing over of the blocks allotted to it.

Sources said secretaries of departments were alerted about the deadline and told to make arrangements to shift their offices to the premises of their respective heads of departments (HoDs) in various parts of Hyderabad till the construction was complete. The General Adminsitration Department (GAD) has already gathered information about the space position in the offices of HoDs. The Chief Minister’s Office, GAD, and the Chief Secretary’s office will, however, move to the Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao building.

Sub-committee

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will perform ground breaking ceremony for the new Secretariat within the same complex at 11 a.m. and new Assembly at Errum Manzil at 12 noon on Thursday. The construction will start any time after the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study modalities for demolition of structures submitted its report and the designs for the buildings were finalised.

On Monday, Mr. Rao announced Welfare Minister Koppula Easwar and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud as members of the sub-committee headed by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy. Principal Secretary of Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma will assist the panel.

The committee will study construction of a huge four cornered building to house all the offices at one place. It is expected to be spread over a plinth area of 4 lakh sq ft.

In front of the building was proposed extensive lawns, greenery, fountains and internal roads. The Telangana government was in possession of a total area of 6 lakh sq ft in the present complex but it will go up to 20 lakh plus sq ft with the portions of Andhra Pradesh government coming under its fold. In addition, the government proposes to acquire neighbouring buildings — belonging to Southern Power Distribution Company, employees unions and other offices near NTR Gardens — to implement its grandiose plans in a “vaastu” compliant manner, sources said.

At same time

They added that the construction of Secretariat and the Assembly was proposed to be taken up simultaneously. The Assembly will come up on a 17 acre land where a heritage structure of the Nizam era stood. A building of the Roads and Buildings department constructed three years ago was likely to be integrated with the Assembly depending on the recommendations of the committee.