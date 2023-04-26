Secretariat arena turns carnival zone, chokes traffic

April 26, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Days ahead of the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex, the area has become a carnival zone.

There is festive air as hundreds of visitors and tourists are stopping by to gawk and click photographs. It has become a routine as a concourse of humanity descends on the pedestrian space between the newly-inaugurated Ambedkar Statue and the Secretariat Complex.

Tourist buses from across the State and some from outside disgorge visitors who then occupy the space. What used to be a matter of buying a ticket and entering the amusement park is now free entertainment in the stretch.

There are a dozen ice-cream carts near the Ambedkar Statue as people take selfies and indulge in ice-cream. “Business is good. There are so many more people in one location. Earlier, I had to search for a location on the Tank Bund road. Every one stops here,” says Raju Yadav, who has been in the business for the last five years.

But as motorists stop, cars slow down and pedestrians spill onto the road, the traffic police are not amused. “We had two accidents over the past one week. They were not serious. But it is becoming a hassle,” said a traffic police official near the Indira Gandhi statue. A vendor who had a ‘paani puri’ stand for 20 years has added a ‘pav bhaji’ kiosk run by his son due to the boom in footfalls.

At the other side of the road is the Secretariat complex. The social media is awash with photographs of the grand building from all possible angles. The stretch is occupied by visitors who stop, click, and go.

“We are not certain how this place is going to be used. I am not sure about the final plan,” says a police official at the Secretariat building, as workers give finishing touches to a footpath with wrought iron guardrails. The building is protected by spikes that rise more than 25-feet into the air. It remains to be seen if the footpath is allowed to be used or gets surrounded by barbed wire fencing like the Assembly building.

The biggest landscape change is in front of the Secretariat where the Telugu Thalli statue was installed in 2002. The statue has been moved out as is the statue of Potti Sriramulu. This changed the flow of traffic in front of the Secretariat. “We are still working out the traffic plan,” said a traffic police official when asked about crucial road stretch that forms a hub between north-south traffic in the city.

CHRONOLOGY

April 18, 1975: Tanguturi Suryakumari renders ‘Maa Telugu Thalliki…” at the First World Telugu Conference at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad, which was renamed Kakatiya Nagar

September 18, 1975: J. Vengal Rao, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, unveils the first statue of Telugu Thalli at Mahabubnagar Collectorate

September 18, 2002: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveils the Telugu Thalli statue near the Secretariat complex