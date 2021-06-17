Secretariat abuzz with activity

Cabinet panels on revenue mobilisation, school infra meet

The State Secretariat was abuzz with activity on Thursday.

Cabinet sub-committees constituted on revenue mobilisation, health and school education infrastructure conducted separate meetings with senior officials on the way forward. The meetings were conducted amid reports of steep decline in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cases and reduction in the case positivity as well as fatality rates.

The Cabinet panel on Health headed by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao held discussions with officials on the present facilities in the government health sector. It discussed the steps to be taken to improve the general and specialised medical services that were available and those that would be required to provide effective medicare, especially to the poor.

At another meeting on revenue mobilisation, the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Mr. Harish Rao accompanied by senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar saw a detailed presentation on the modes of revenue mobilisation. The members discussed the proposals put forth by the officials and it was decided to submit a preliminary report to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on these aspects after holding consultations with stakeholders.

The Cabinet sub-committee on school education headed by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy discussed availability of infrastructure in government schools. Discussions were held on the steps that should be taken to equip government schools with infrastructure on a par with private educational institutions. The meeting had decided to submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister for further instructions in this direction.