Second wave scars still fresh

How reliable is Health dept.’s assurance about preparedness?

Senior officials of the Health department have reiterated that they are fully geared up to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a plan of action charted and medical resources arranged.

However, one can hardly ignore the fact that similar statements had been made when the second wave was setting in.

During the devastating second wave, which peaked between the third week of April and first week of May, citizens faced several issues while accessing emergency medical services.

Under pressure

The unprecedented surge in cases exposed the chinks in the healthcare system, and hundreds of lives were lost. That apart, the deadly wave resulted in massive financial and emotional devastation for the common people.

From shortage of hospital beds to oxygen cylinders and drugs used in the treatment, people faced a range of issues. Though an online dashboard displaying the bed availability in hospitals was provided by the State government, people in distress still had to make the rounds of several hospitals with patients in tow.

There were also other problems relating to non-acceptance of insurance policies, overcharging by private hospitals, pressure on cremation grounds and graveyards.

Besides, funerals not being conducted post sunset posed as yet another hurdle.