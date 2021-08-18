Second wave over: DPH

‘People should however, continue taking precautions’

The COVID second wave in Telangana has come to an end, said Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

However, a large number of unvaccinated eligible people, lack of COVID appropriate behaviour, and a new variant, could trigger a third wave, he said. Currently, large gatherings for celebrations, and crowd at food outlets, were being witnessed.

“If R factor (reproductive number of virus), new cases reported, daily positivity rate, and hospital admissions, are considered, we can say that the COVID situation is under control. The R Factor value is 0.7%. We should be worried if it is above 1%. The positivity rate is 0.5%,” said Dr. Srinivasa at a press conference at the Health campus on Wednesday.

At the peak of the second wave, 1,01,22 cases were detected on April 26. Over a lakh samples were tested in a day during that time, and the number of COVID patients in ICUs crossed 4,100.

Currently, around 80,000-90,000 samples are being examined in a day and 400-450 people are detected with coronavirus. The number of COVID patients in ICUs is around 1,200.

Meanwhile, Health officials pointed out that only 30-405 people were maintaining precautions such as use of mask, and hand hygiene.

“People stop taking precautions when cases come down. Delta variant is prevalent in only a few States now. But, you are seeing how 130 countries are still struggling with the variant. So, people should continue following COVID protocols,” he said.