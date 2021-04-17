Second wave of COVID-19 spreading quickly

MEDAK

17 April 2021 19:27 IST

Doctors say patients having little time to recover; reports of vaccine shortage

The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading fast, which has caught even the medical officials by surprise. During the first wave, which was experienced last year, on an average 150 suspected cases would come for testing everyday. But this time the number of suspected cases who are coming for getting tested in Medak district alone has crossed 300 everyday, for the past few days. Officials are fearing that the number may soon rise exponentially.

“In the past, we used to get one or two cases from a family if a person tested positive for COVID-19. Now the situation is very different. Virus has been spreading through air. If one person in a family got infected with virus and there are 10 members in the family all the 10 are testing positive for the virus,” said Naveen, a doctor here. The variant strain (mutated virus) may also be another reason for fast spread of the virus, he added.

Dr. Naveen said that the number of deaths are also increasing to alarming levels. “During last year patients used to have a time of day or two to get admitted in the hospital. But this time round they do not have that luxury. Patient who appear normal are going out of control within an hour of developing dyspnea (medical term for shortness of breath) and death is taking place within no time. Many patients are asymptomatic and they do not know that they are carrying the virus. More than 70 % are asymptomatic,” he explained.

Meanwhile the forest department officials held a massive vaccination drive in the district headquarters on Friday. “We have taken up this drive to clear all misgivings about vaccination among the staff. Similar programme will be organised for their families,” said District Forest Officer G. Gnaneswar.

However, on Saturday vaccine shortage was reported at some places and it was confirmed by a medical officer in the Medical and Health department. At least one centre was reportedly closed due to lack of stock while at another centre the patients were given appointment for vaccination on Sunday. The stock was expected to reach Saturday night.

The streets of most places in the erstwhile undivided Medak district wore a deserted look due to fears among the people due to the surge in COVID-19 infections. The OP department of government hospitals were also shut down to minimize the spread of infection.

At some places in the town and the district residents were erecting barricades to prevent others entering their area.