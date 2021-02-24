Second vaccine jab: 24% target met on Tuesday

HYDERABAD

24 February 2021 00:00 IST

Only 420 out of 1,720 HCWs turn up

Telangana Health department could administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to just 24% of the 1,720 targeted healthcare workers (HCWs) on Tuesday. Only 420 turned up to take the follow-up jab.

After the second dose started to be administered from February 13, this is the lowest target to have been met in a day. However, the number of those who did not take the second dose was higher on other days since the target was higher too.

Along with the second dose, Health staff gave first dose to 902 frontline workers (FLWs).

Advertising

Advertising

The second dose will be administered on Wednesday too. Mop-up sessions for the first dose for all HCWs and FLWs will be held on February 26 and 27.